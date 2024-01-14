Previous
SUCCESS!!! by lisab514
SUCCESS!!!

We just finished our first 2000 piece puzzle. It was a challenge to be sure. Greg is going to frame this one and it is going in the spare bedroom that the grands use since everyone had a hand in helping on this. SUCCESS!
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
Monica
Congratulations!
January 14th, 2024  
