A Yummy Looking Hat by lisab514
228 / 365

A Yummy Looking Hat

Here is another shot from an antiques store in New Mexico. Kentucky Fried Chicken is Greg's most favorite meal in the whole wide world. I almost bought this hat for him, but I didn't think he'd wear it.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
gloria jones ace
Fun find and capture
January 16th, 2024  
