228 / 365
A Yummy Looking Hat
Here is another shot from an antiques store in New Mexico. Kentucky Fried Chicken is Greg's most favorite meal in the whole wide world. I almost bought this hat for him, but I didn't think he'd wear it.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
229
photos
24
followers
37
following
62% complete
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th August 2018 11:02am
Tags
hat
gloria jones
ace
Fun find and capture
January 16th, 2024
