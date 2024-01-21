Previous
Decisions and Dilemas by lisab514
Decisions and Dilemas

Today is our Dance Club's Annual Tea Dance and I need to decide which one of these pretties will be making an appearance. Probably the black ones since I am wearing a black and red dress but I am partial to the gold. Decisions and dilemas. LOL
Lisa Brown

@lisab514
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot that tells a story and they are all pretty. It would be hard to pick.
January 21st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, that’s an amazing wardrobe to choose from. Tea dance sounds like fun
January 21st, 2024  
