Previous
232 / 365
Decisions and Dilemas
Today is our Dance Club's Annual Tea Dance and I need to decide which one of these pretties will be making an appearance. Probably the black ones since I am wearing a black and red dress but I am partial to the gold. Decisions and dilemas. LOL
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
2
0
Lisa Brown
shoes
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot that tells a story and they are all pretty. It would be hard to pick.
January 21st, 2024
Renee Salamon
Wow, that’s an amazing wardrobe to choose from. Tea dance sounds like fun
January 21st, 2024
