236 / 365
Cheese Please
It wouldn't be book club without a delicious selection of cheeses. Our hostess Tammy did such a lovely job. Brunch book clubs are my favorite.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th January 2024 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Carole Sandford
ace
Cheese is my downfall, love it! Nicely captured.
January 26th, 2024
