237 / 365
Flowers are Timeless
I bought a couple of bouquets yesterday for the table and these are the odds and ends that I didn't use. I couldn't bring myself to toss them so I stuck them in a corner in my bathroom. Flowers liven up every room in the house.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
