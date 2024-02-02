Sign up
239 / 365
Red Hearts, White Flowers
I noticed this morning that my pink alstroemeria had faded. No worries ... popped in a few red heart pokes and arrangement restored.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Diana
ace
How clever of you, it looks fabulous!
February 3rd, 2024
