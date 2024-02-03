Sign up
Previous
240 / 365
tea cup love
I love using these little pink tea cups that I got at a Starbucks many years ago while on a business trip for mini floral displays. They just make me smile
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
1
0
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Diana
ace
a great idea and wonderful display, such beautiful colours.
February 3rd, 2024
