tea cup love by lisab514
240 / 365

tea cup love

I love using these little pink tea cups that I got at a Starbucks many years ago while on a business trip for mini floral displays. They just make me smile
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
a great idea and wonderful display, such beautiful colours.
February 3rd, 2024  
