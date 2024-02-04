Previous
Someone's Ready for Spring by lisab514
Someone's Ready for Spring

Did a stroll thru my yard and noticed lots of buds ready for spring. The first true sign of spring is the Helleborus. For all of you living in a milder climate, this is what ours look like in the Midwest USA in February. Not quite but any day now.
Lisa Brown

