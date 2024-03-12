Previous
Drink Up by lisab514
263 / 365

Drink Up

Last week I met a friend for lunch in Paoli, WI. This is a cute little bar found in the lobby of the Seven Acre Dairy Ice Cream Shop and Boutique Hotel.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
