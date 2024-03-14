Sign up
264 / 365
Beautiful Bead Work
Last shot for now of the Downton Abbey Exhibit. This was one of the costumes. Simple breathtaking and staggering when you think of the amount of time that went into making this dress.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
