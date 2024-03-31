Sign up
Woodstock Opera House
We enjoyed a night out listening to a Rat Pack Tribute Group at the Woodstock Opera House. For younger viewers, the Rat Pack was the 50's moniker for Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. A great night of music in a lovely historic setting.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
23rd March 2024 7:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
I bet that was great night!
March 31st, 2024
