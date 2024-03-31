Previous
Woodstock Opera House by lisab514
Woodstock Opera House

We enjoyed a night out listening to a Rat Pack Tribute Group at the Woodstock Opera House. For younger viewers, the Rat Pack was the 50's moniker for Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. A great night of music in a lovely historic setting.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
Carole Sandford ace
I bet that was great night!
March 31st, 2024  
