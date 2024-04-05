Sign up
Previous
282 / 365
A Day in the Park
This cute little gazebo is in a park near my home. It is a really nice place to sit and watch the river but today I thought the shadows told a better story
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th April 2024 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot, Lisa! The shadows and light, the blue and white sky, and the river viewed through the arches of the gazebo all come together really well! Fav
April 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
It does look like a nice place to sit
April 6th, 2024
