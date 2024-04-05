Previous
A Day in the Park by lisab514
A Day in the Park

This cute little gazebo is in a park near my home. It is a really nice place to sit and watch the river but today I thought the shadows told a better story
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
A beautiful shot, Lisa! The shadows and light, the blue and white sky, and the river viewed through the arches of the gazebo all come together really well! Fav
April 6th, 2024  
It does look like a nice place to sit
April 6th, 2024  
