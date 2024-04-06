Sign up
Previous
284 / 365
Daffy Down Dilly
Got a new cell phone and was checking out the camera. Tried to get underneath this daffodil but this was as close as I could get. I suppose I could have laid down in the dirt but that seemed too ambitious lol. I settled for this shot.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Lisa Brown
Photo Details
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
April 6th, 2024
