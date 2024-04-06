Previous
Daffy Down Dilly by lisab514
Daffy Down Dilly

Got a new cell phone and was checking out the camera. Tried to get underneath this daffodil but this was as close as I could get. I suppose I could have laid down in the dirt but that seemed too ambitious lol. I settled for this shot.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
April 6th, 2024  
