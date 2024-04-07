Previous
Champagne Anyone by lisab514
Champagne Anyone

A glass of champagne always helps makes the solar eclipse viewing more enjoyable. My friend had us over for viewing complete with hor's d'oeuvres and champagne.
Lisa Brown

