286 / 365
Solar Eclipse
We were in an area that saw about 90% of the total solar eclipse today. This is taken with the special eclipse glasses over the lens of my cell phone camera. Not really a good shot but it marks the day
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
286
photos
26
followers
36
following
78% complete
View this month »
4
1
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
8th April 2024 2:08pm
Renee Salamon
ace
Lucky you, must have been stunning
April 8th, 2024
