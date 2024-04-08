Previous
Solar Eclipse by lisab514
Solar Eclipse

We were in an area that saw about 90% of the total solar eclipse today. This is taken with the special eclipse glasses over the lens of my cell phone camera. Not really a good shot but it marks the day
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
Renee Salamon ace
Lucky you, must have been stunning
April 8th, 2024  
