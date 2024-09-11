Previous
Friendship Gardens by lisab514
Friendship Gardens

The reflecting pond at the beautiful Friendship Garden in Michigan City Indiana. It is a lovely reminder of how countries the worldwide can unite thru the common bound of gardening A fitting visit when we realized today is sept 11 th
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
I like the idea of a friendship garden.
September 11th, 2024  
