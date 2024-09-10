Sign up
345 / 365
Rrrrooooaaarrrrr
A friendly lion at the Friendship Garden In Michigan City Indiana
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Lisa Brown
@lisab514
346
29
35
Susan Wakely
Great statue.
September 11th, 2024
