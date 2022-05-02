Previous
Dinner Time by lisaconrad
Photo 832

Dinner Time

Saw this family of ducks eating dinner when I was near my new office building. I did a test run of the trains I need to take to get to work tomorrow. First time taking the subway to work.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
227% complete

