Team Building Event by lisaconrad
Photo 885

Team Building Event

Today my team at work had a virtual team building event where we cooked pizza and fruit crumble. It was a lot of fun and a good way to meet without having a work meeting.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
