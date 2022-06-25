Exploring

I couldn’t pick just one photo. Today I got off the train at a new stop and just starting walking with no destination in mind. I walked around a new area of town for me and found a really cute street lined with shops and restaurants then I went and walked along the Charles River, saw lots of Canadian Geese hanging out. Today was hat and there were a lot of people on the river as well as by the river. I walked along Beacon Hill with all of the old architecture and details on the brownstones. I passed by the famous Cheers bar from the TV show (photo not included). This is my new way of exploring the city and figuring out the layout of the city.