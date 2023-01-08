Sign up
8 / 365
Winter lights
A retrospective photo as a January 'infill' - night time visit in the snow to Anglesey Abbey in December 2022. This is where I was again today, though in daylight and with no sign of snow on a very mild day!
8th January 2023
8th Jan 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
345
photos
21
followers
22
following
94% complete
365
iPhone 11
18th December 2022 5:25pm
winter
,
lights
,
anglesey abbey
