10 / 365
Christmas lights
It looks like a dandelion - and that is probably deliberate as it is part of last year's Winter Lights display in the gardens of Anglesey Abbey.
9th January 2023
9th Jan 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th December 2022 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
anglesey abbey
,
winter lights
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. You’ve done a great job here in that the lights and fittings are not “burned out”!
December 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely display. Best seen on a black background.
December 24th, 2023
