11 / 365
Quote for the holidays
Posting this as a January filler but secretly using it as a second Christmas Day post as Ester Perel’s sentiments feel very apt.
10th January 2023
10th Jan 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
christmas
,
“ester
,
perel”
,
“inspirational
,
quote”
katy
ace
something for us to be mindful of
December 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
These words struck a chord. A time to be thankful.
December 25th, 2023
