Previous
Next
Quote for the holidays by lizgooster
11 / 365

Quote for the holidays

Posting this as a January filler but secretly using it as a second Christmas Day post as Ester Perel’s sentiments feel very apt.
10th January 2023 10th Jan 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
something for us to be mindful of
December 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
These words struck a chord. A time to be thankful.
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise