12 / 365
Festive frostiness
I love snow and am disappointed we haven't had any yet this winter, so am revisiting last year's!
11th January 2023
11th Jan 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
98% complete
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
berries
