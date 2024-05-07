Sign up
Previous
Photo 493
2nd wedding anniversary
Apparently a second wedding anniversary is traditionally symbolised by cotton. It’s ours today - happy wedding anniversary to my lovely husband Dean!
7th May 2024
7th May 24
3
1
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th May 2024 7:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rings
,
anniversary
JackieR
ace
My friend gave me a mop for washing up on ours!! Happy anniversary
May 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Happy Anniversary, I love your beautiful still life and gorgeous tones.
May 7th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Happy Anniversary. Nicely done.
May 7th, 2024
