2nd wedding anniversary by lizgooster
2nd wedding anniversary

Apparently a second wedding anniversary is traditionally symbolised by cotton. It’s ours today - happy wedding anniversary to my lovely husband Dean!
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
JackieR ace
My friend gave me a mop for washing up on ours!! Happy anniversary
May 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Happy Anniversary, I love your beautiful still life and gorgeous tones.
May 7th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Happy Anniversary. Nicely done.
May 7th, 2024  
