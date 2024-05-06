Previous
Underneath the arches by lizgooster
Photo 493

Underneath the arches

We wandered around St Albans following the clues from a treasure trail. Some tricky ones in there but we managed to solve them in the end! This clue led to some arches near the Abbey, part of what had once been a prison.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details

katy ace
Lovely photo of your family peeking through the arches!
May 7th, 2024  
