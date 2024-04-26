Sign up
Photo 483
Great balls of clouds
Back in Europe and am in Paris for a girls’ weekend. Lots of strolling, chatting, eating and drinking. Having a great time!
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
3
2
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
483
photos
31
followers
28
following
132% complete
View this month »
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
483
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
26th April 2024 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paris
,
palais
,
“le
,
royal”
Diana
ace
Welcome back, what an amazing image and selfie! Wishing you a fabulous time 🥂👌🏼
April 26th, 2024
JackieR
ace
One way to get over jetlag! Fab selfie
April 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous photo opportunity. Have a great weekend.
April 26th, 2024
