Underneath the arches by lizgooster
Underneath the arches

Basking in some early morning quiet on the Places des Vosges first thing today. We were lucky enough to be staying right on the square!
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Shutterbug ace
Terrific pov. Love the arches and tiled ceiling.
April 27th, 2024  
