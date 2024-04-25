Previous
The Kiss by lizgooster
Photo 482

The Kiss

We saw an amazing Brancusi exhibition at the Pompidou. Just breathtaking.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
moni kozi
I am usually don't take pride in someone else's achievements based on the fact that I was born in the same country as them. But it is so comforting to know that values from one's country are acknowledged. (Honestly, my country is usually associated either with corruption or with pickpokets...)
April 26th, 2024  
