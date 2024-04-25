Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 482
The Kiss
We saw an amazing Brancusi exhibition at the Pompidou. Just breathtaking.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
483
photos
31
followers
28
following
132% complete
View this month »
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
483
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
26th April 2024 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paris
,
pompidou
,
brancusi
moni kozi
I am usually don't take pride in someone else's achievements based on the fact that I was born in the same country as them. But it is so comforting to know that values from one's country are acknowledged. (Honestly, my country is usually associated either with corruption or with pickpokets...)
April 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close