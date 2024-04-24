Previous
Springtime in Bryant Park by lizgooster
Photo 481

Springtime in Bryant Park

I was blessed with some lovely sunshine during my stay in New York. Before I left for JFK I grabbed a bagel from Zucker’s and a cortado from Espresso Culture and had them sitting in this atmospheric park.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
131% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautiful it looks there, lovely spring capture.
April 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a great place to watch the world go by.
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise