Previous
Photo 481
Springtime in Bryant Park
I was blessed with some lovely sunshine during my stay in New York. Before I left for JFK I grabbed a bagel from Zucker’s and a cortado from Espresso Culture and had them sitting in this atmospheric park.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
spring
,
“new
,
york”
Diana
ace
How beautiful it looks there, lovely spring capture.
April 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks a great place to watch the world go by.
April 25th, 2024
