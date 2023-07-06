Previous
Street art by lizgooster
Street art

I was working in London yesterday and as I walked along the canal from King's Cross to Camden I saw this lovely colourful piece. Graffiti or street art? Depends on your perspective I suppose - for me, definitely art!
Liz Gooster

I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
