172 / 365
Street art
I was working in London yesterday and as I walked along the canal from King's Cross to Camden I saw this lovely colourful piece. Graffiti or street art? Depends on your perspective I suppose - for me, definitely art!
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
172
photos
19
followers
19
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
6th July 2023 1:30pm
Tags
london
,
street art
