169 / 365
A long way from home?
This would seem to be Mediterranean sea holly - given I spotted it in a nearby Cambridge street, it is a long way from both the sea and the Med!
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
4th July 2023 12:11pm
Tags
flowers
,
sea holly
