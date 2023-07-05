Previous
A long way from home? by lizgooster
169 / 365

A long way from home?

This would seem to be Mediterranean sea holly - given I spotted it in a nearby Cambridge street, it is a long way from both the sea and the Med!
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details

