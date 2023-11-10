Previous
A rose by any other name … by lizgooster
297 / 365

A rose by any other name …

Birthday roses from an old university friend. Two bunches arrived by mistake so I have 3 vases full of lovely flowers. They are bringing me joy. 💐
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are gorgeous, Happy Birthday Liz :-)
November 10th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lucky you indeed. Happy birthday. Great looking flowers.
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise