Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 405
Teasel time
These always looks quite dramatic to me - and when you touch them they are less spiky than they look!
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
405
photos
27
followers
26
following
110% complete
View this month »
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
10th February 2024 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plants
,
teasel
Diana
ace
Stunning capture with wonderful detail and texture.
February 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close