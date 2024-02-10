Previous
Feeling blue by lizgooster
Photo 406

Feeling blue

Actually, I was pretty that it wasn’t raining this morning, after a very wet week! I love to look at this tree first thing each day.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
Those are some beautiful silhouettes against that terrific blue sky
February 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice blue tones.
February 10th, 2024  
