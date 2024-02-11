Previous
Happy Lunar New Year! by lizgooster
Happy Lunar New Year!

I understand it is the Year of the Dragon so I thought this shot, taken today in our local park, was appropriate.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Milanie ace
Like the pov you used
February 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Is your park called Jurassic park?
February 11th, 2024  
