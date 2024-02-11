Sign up
Photo 407
Happy Lunar New Year!
I understand it is the Year of the Dragon so I thought this shot, taken today in our local park, was appropriate.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
407
photos
27
followers
26
following
Tags
park
,
statue
,
dragon
,
cambridge
Milanie
ace
Like the pov you used
February 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Is your park called Jurassic park?
February 11th, 2024
