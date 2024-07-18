Previous
London street art by lizgooster
Photo 559

London street art

I was impressed! There are some very artistic people out there, it's great when they choose to share their creativity with us.
Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
Lisa Brown ace
that's very cool
July 18th, 2024  
