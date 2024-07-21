Sign up
Previous
Photo 562
Eat me!
Discovered these fairly large fungi at the top of our street and thought they had a very ‘Alice in Wonderland’ look about them. 🍄
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
562
photos
36
followers
28
following
153% complete
View this month »
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
21st July 2024 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushrooms
,
plants
,
fungus
Susan Wakely
ace
Best not to but they are impressive.
July 21st, 2024
