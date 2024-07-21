Previous
Eat me! by lizgooster
Eat me!

Discovered these fairly large fungi at the top of our street and thought they had a very ‘Alice in Wonderland’ look about them. 🍄
Liz Gooster

ace
Susan Wakely ace
Best not to but they are impressive.
July 21st, 2024  
