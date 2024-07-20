Sign up
Photo 561
Reading with grandad
We are in the ‘famous’ Orchard Tea Rooms in Grantchester, relaxing in deckchairs, and I thought the black and white gave a timeless quality to the scene.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
561
photos
36
followers
28
following
153% complete
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th July 2024 12:11pm
Tags
dad
,
ellie
,
tearooms
,
grantchester
katy
ace
Black and White was the perfect choice for this one. How great to have the two of them together like this.
July 20th, 2024
