All aboard … by lizgooster
Photo 609

All aboard …

… for a journey into the past! Got a recommendation for this quirky tearoom from the man who did our lawn this spring. Finally followed up his recommendation and it was wonderful! Morning coffee in an old Pullman dining carriage.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
