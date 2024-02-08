Previous
A thoughtful moment by lizgooster
A thoughtful moment

When she sees me getting ready to take her photo, Ellie usually makes a silly face or puts on a big grin, so I like to grab a different expression when I can.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Aw definitely deep in thought.
February 16th, 2024  
