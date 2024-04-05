Sign up
Previous
Photo 462
Looking thoughtful
Another of my occasional series of portraits. This is my lovely husband Dean, caught in a thoughtful moment.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
portrait
,
dean
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great portrait.
April 5th, 2024
