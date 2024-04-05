Previous
Looking thoughtful by lizgooster
Looking thoughtful

Another of my occasional series of portraits. This is my lovely husband Dean, caught in a thoughtful moment.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer
Susan Wakely ace
What a great portrait.
April 5th, 2024  
