Photo 463
Bark & fungus
A woodland stroll today and I loved the life thriving on this tree stump.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
2
1
1
365
iPhone 15
6th April 2024 11:30am
tree
nature
spring
woodland
katy
ace
This makes a beautifully abstract image with all the patterns and textures.
April 6th, 2024
