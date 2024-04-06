Previous
Bark & fungus by lizgooster
Photo 463

Bark & fungus

A woodland stroll today and I loved the life thriving on this tree stump.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
katy ace
This makes a beautifully abstract image with all the patterns and textures.
April 6th, 2024  
