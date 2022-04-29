Previous
I MISS MY DOG SO MUCH, I GOT A CAT by lizzybean
I MISS MY DOG SO MUCH, I GOT A CAT

I hope you have all been well. It has been a long time & I'm grateful for the 8 of you that stayed with me. My Border Collie crossed the bridge a few years ago & I don't have the heart for another, so I adopted Lou. She's been good company.
