Photo 455
I MISS MY DOG SO MUCH, I GOT A CAT
I hope you have all been well. It has been a long time & I'm grateful for the 8 of you that stayed with me. My Border Collie crossed the bridge a few years ago & I don't have the heart for another, so I adopted Lou. She's been good company.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Lizzy Bean
@lizzybean
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
17th May 2021 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
