HYANNIS HARBOR by lizzybean
Photo 459

HYANNIS HARBOR

Not recent, but it's been a while since I've been able to get out to do what I love most. I don't want to lose my account so I'm posting an older shot of what the harbor looks like on a cold January day
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Lizzy Bean

@lizzybean
