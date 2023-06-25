Previous
Storm chasing by ljmanning
Storm chasing

Unsettled weather for our last full day on the island. We walked down to the beach in the rain.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Very dramatic. I love the feel of energy in the photo.
June 26th, 2023  
I love the moodiness and lighting! Gorgeous place to go for a walk!
June 26th, 2023  
