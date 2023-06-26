Previous
Salmon River by ljmanning
Photo 907

Salmon River

This is the Salmon River in Truro, Nova Scotia, which flows into the Bay of Fundy, home of the highest tides on Earth. Twice a day, a tidal bore occurs here. A tidal bore is a phenomenon in which the leading edge of the incoming tide forms a wave of water that travels up a river or narrow bay, reversing the direction of the river or bay's current. We just happened to get here shortly before the expected bore, so stayed to watch. It was quite a weak one due to the moon’s phase, but still very interesting.
Homeward bound tomorrow!
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice narrative. I’ve never heard it before. Do salmon use the river?
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise