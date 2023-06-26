Salmon River

This is the Salmon River in Truro, Nova Scotia, which flows into the Bay of Fundy, home of the highest tides on Earth. Twice a day, a tidal bore occurs here. A tidal bore is a phenomenon in which the leading edge of the incoming tide forms a wave of water that travels up a river or narrow bay, reversing the direction of the river or bay's current. We just happened to get here shortly before the expected bore, so stayed to watch. It was quite a weak one due to the moon’s phase, but still very interesting.

Homeward bound tomorrow!