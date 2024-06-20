Previous
Virginia ctenucha by ljmanning
Photo 1267

Virginia ctenucha

I’ve never seen one of these before! Ctenuchas are a type of moth. The colouring is fascinating. This one was enjoying the daisies.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
Lovely capture with amazing detail!
June 21st, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Nice photo of it! I saw one a couple of years ago near Devil's Creek Falls, and I tried to snap some phone pics of it but they didn't turn out very well and I don't think I've had the chance to try and photograph one since. They're pretty little creatures!
June 21st, 2024  
