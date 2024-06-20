Sign up
Previous
Photo 1267
Virginia ctenucha
I’ve never seen one of these before! Ctenuchas are a type of moth. The colouring is fascinating. This one was enjoying the daisies.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
2
2
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
298
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
20th June 2024 5:05pm
Tags
insect
,
garden
,
ctenucha
,
virginia-ctenucha
Mags
Lovely capture with amazing detail!
June 21st, 2024
Jessica Eby
Nice photo of it! I saw one a couple of years ago near Devil's Creek Falls, and I tried to snap some phone pics of it but they didn't turn out very well and I don't think I've had the chance to try and photograph one since. They're pretty little creatures!
June 21st, 2024
