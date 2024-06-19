Sign up
Photo 1266
Time Tunnel
No, this is not the set for a 60’s vintage sci-fi TV show. It’s a pedestrian walkway in a hospital. But it’s kind of cool, no?
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
tunnel
black-white
walkway
black&white
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful leading lines
June 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
It's very cool!
June 20th, 2024
