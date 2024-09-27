Sign up
Photo 1366
Almost harvest time
I love fall.
Hope all the 365-ers in Helene’s path are staying safe.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1366
Tags
autumn
,
garden
,
tomatoes
,
harvest
Mags
Won't they be delicious! Lovely capture. Nothing like homegrown.
September 28th, 2024
